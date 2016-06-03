Now Playing on KOOP: The Last Round Up - Fridays at 3:30pm

 

Mammogram-Orama!

The Big Pink Bus is coming to KOOP Monday March 27th! 8am-3pm

Seton Mobile Mammograms will be in the KOOP parking lot offering free mammograms to uninsured, low-income women over 40 with no history of breast cancer and are not breastfeeding.
By Appointment Only - call 512-324-3375

News and Events

BDS and the Legislative Backlash
People United
Friday 3/24, 1:00pm

People United speaks with Palestinian-rights advocates Mohammed Nabulsi, Moneta Prince and Chuck Vorspan about the movement calling for boycott,...

Jesse Sublett and Eddie Wilson
Eddie Wilson & Jesse Sublett: 'Armadillo World Headquarters: A Memoir'
Rag Radio
Friday 3/24, 2:00pm
Eddie Wilson and Jesse Sublett join Thorne Dreyer to discuss their much-anticipated soon-to-be-released book, Armadillo World Headquarters...
The Girlie Show - Ladies of Tejano & Conjunto Edition
The Girlie Show
Saturday 3/25, 4:00pm

Join Piper LeMoine of Rancho Alegre on Saturday March 25th as she subs on a special edition of KOOP Radio's "The Girlie Show" program. 

Keeping with The Girlie Show's format of female...

Gil Scott Heron
Free Samples Celebrates Gil Scott Heron
Free Samples
Sunday 3/26, 3:30pm

On Sunday's show, we'll celebrate the work of the singular talent that was Gil Scott-Heron. Songs and samples abound, including some Anderson .Paak heat on his collaboration project, NxWorries....

Imagine Austin
CodeNEXT Discussion with Mayor Adler and David Sullivan
Austin Artists
Monday 3/27, 1:00pm

CodeNEXT is the City of Austin initiative to rewrite our outdated and complicated Land Development Code. The Land Development Code sets requirements for what, where, and how much can be built in...

Rod Moag at the AWA Awards
Academy of Western Artists honors KOOP as Radio Station of the Year

Many thanks to The Academy of Western Artists for awarding KOOP the award for Radio Station of the Year! Volunteer programmers Rod Moag (Country, Swing and Rockabilly Jamboree) and Mark Rashap (...

2017 Historically Significant Cultural and Ethnic Celebration Events

As part of the Community Council's efforts to promote Cultural Sensitivity and Diversity on behalf of KOOP Radio throughout the KOOP community, the following 2017 Annual Monthly Celebration...

